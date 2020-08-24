Tuchel: I'm proud of PSG Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:19s - Published 16 minutes ago Tuchel: I'm proud of PSG PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel says he's very proud of his side, despite their loss in the Champions League final against Bayern. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joel R. יואל RT @iMiaSanMia: Tuchel: "We have to accept it. It's not easy, but we can be proud because we battled well against one of the best teams in… 9 minutes ago طلال العبدالكريم RT @iMiaSanMia: Tuchel: "I feel empty, I've also given my all. Right now, I'm disappointed, but not too much, because after four trophies a… 22 minutes ago CHAMPION PIRLO WAN 💎 Tuchel: "We have to accept it. It's not easy, but we can be proud because we battled well against one of the best t… https://t.co/FlhSoQFlrO 24 minutes ago CHAMPION PIRLO WAN 💎 Tuchel: "I feel empty, I've also given my all. Right now, I'm disappointed, but not too much, because after four tr… https://t.co/kBEL9RLDrR 25 minutes ago #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Tuchel: "I feel empty, I've also given my all. Right now, I'm disappointed, but not too much, because after four tr… https://t.co/0TnuMJDKDs 28 minutes ago

