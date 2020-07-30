Congress is like a school where only headmaster's child tops in class: Narottam Mishra

While speaking to media in Bhopal on August 24, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on meetings of Congress party over party president post.
He said, "There are many eligible candidates in Congress (for post of party chief) like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra." "Congress members should understand that Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia while addressing a gathering in Gwalior on August 23 lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. On not accepting the post of Deputy Chief Minister during Congress regime, Scindia said, "I'm a public servant and not servant of the chair. If I had been a servant of the chair, I would have accepted proposal of deputy CM. But I knew what people sitting in government would do to the state therefore I didn't want to be a part of them."
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he gave the credit of Ram Mandir to Rajiv Gandhi. Narottam Mishra said, "Do they assume that Ram Bhakts are stupid? On one hand there is 'Sundar kand' and on the other hand Congress' 'Lanka kand'. Party whose president, Sonia ji has not said a word, how can that party take the credit of Ram Temple. One person is talking about delaying the date, another is talking about 'Sundar kand.' Ram Mandir was a part of BJP's agenda, we said that 'saugand ram ki khate hai, mandir wahi banayege' (we swear on Lord Rama, temple will be constructed there only)."
Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism. BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra likening the Congress leader to an 'asur'. Digivijaya Singh launched another attack on the BJP, this time mocking the foundation stone laying event on the 5th saying, Rajiv Gandhi had already performed Shilanyas earlier. Digvijaya has also called on PM Modi to defer the foundation laying ceremony saying that the date was inauspicious. The war of words come just two days before the grand 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone in the presence of 200 other dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Grand preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a mini-diwali like affair. Coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic, all preventive measures have also been taken at the temple site. Watch the full video for all the details.
While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "The cases of COVID-19 infection have increased in Madhya Pradesh, but the recovery rate has improved." "We have adequate treatment facilities in the state," Narottam Mishra added.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) wage workers via video conferencing in Bhopal. During the interaction, he informed that 80 percent jobs will be given to workers belonging to MP.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue of 'Bharat Mata' at Shaurya Memorial in Bhopal on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Earlier, the Chief Minister hoisted national flag to mark the day.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has lashed out at the Congress party. While addressing party workers in Gwalior, Scindia revealed that he had been offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post by the Congress party but he did not accept it since he wanted to work for the people. This is the first time that Scindia has revealed that he was indeed offered the Deputy CM’s post by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia said that he has no love for any chair or post and only wants to serve the people. He further went on to say that he had understood that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh will ruin the state and he did not want to be a part of it. Scindia had quit the Congress in March this year and later joined the BJP. Scindia’s revolt against the Congress in Madhya Pradesh had also led to the fall of the Congress government in the state led by Kamal Nath. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.
Five members of a family were found hanging at their house in Khargapur town of Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on August 23, police said. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. While speaking to media, the Tikamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Khare said, "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called. We cannot ascertain the cause of deaths as of now. Postmortem of the bodies will be done." "We will follow the standard probe methods and investigate the case," he added.
Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during a press conference on August 23. Digvijaya Singh said, "I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Working Committee - will leave the party and go away." He further said that people used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division. "I say that Congress has revived after he left," he added.
