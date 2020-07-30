Congress is like a school where only headmaster's child tops in class: Narottam Mishra

‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia



BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has lashed out at the Congress party. While addressing party workers in Gwalior, Scindia revealed that he had been offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post by the Congress party but he did not accept it since he wanted to work for the people. This is the first time that Scindia has revealed that he was indeed offered the Deputy CM’s post by the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia said that he has no love for any chair or post and only wants to serve the people. He further went on to say that he had understood that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh will ruin the state and he did not want to be a part of it. Scindia had quit the Congress in March this year and later joined the BJP. Scindia’s revolt against the Congress in Madhya Pradesh had also led to the fall of the Congress government in the state led by Kamal Nath. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57 Published on January 1, 1970