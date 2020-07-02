Global  
 

Deputy CMO says Covid vaccine 'probably' for 'next winter'

Deputy CMO says Covid vaccine ‘probably’ for ‘next winter’

Deputy CMO says Covid vaccine ‘probably’ for ‘next winter’

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said that the development of a coronavirus vaccine is going forward “at a very rapid pace” but “realistically” will only be available “next winter”, due to safe testing.

