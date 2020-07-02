Deputy CMO says Covid vaccine ‘probably’ for ‘next winter’

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said that the development of a coronavirus vaccine is going forward “at a very rapid pace” but “realistically” will only be available “next winter”, due to safe testing.

Report by Blairm.

