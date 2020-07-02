Deputy CMO says Covid vaccine ‘probably’ for ‘next winter’
Deputy CMO says Covid vaccine ‘probably’ for ‘next winter’
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said that the development of a coronavirus vaccine is going forward “at a very rapid pace” but “realistically” will only be available “next winter”, due to safe testing.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said the "balance is very much in favour" of pupils returning to school. Pupils in England and Wales will return to school at the start of September, some children in Northern Ireland are returning today, while most pupils in Scotland have already returned to education. Report by Blairm.
Speaking at a special Government Covid-19 press conference, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains that schools must be Covid-secure when they return, which is detailed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries.
Sanjay Dutt celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan. In a video, Sanjay and his family is seen performing aarti on the occasion. The video was shared by Maanayata on her Instagram handle. The clip showed the Dutt family doing aarti with a diya placed on a plate. The couple along with their kids did the evening aarti. The evening aarti to Lord Ganesha is also called vighna harta (remover of obstacles). Earlier this month, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer of the lungs. At the start of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sanjay shared a picture of their puja podium. In mid August, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. On August 8, Sanjay had complained of breathlessness and had been rushed to Lilavati hospital. A Covid test was done on the actor, for which he tested negative. Later, on running a cancer test, the result had come positive.
Labour's Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has accused the Government of going "missing in action" as schools in England prepare for pupils to return in September. Report by Blairm.
Education minister Nick Gibb has insisted it is "safe" for children in England to return to school in September, adding that it is "not necessary" for pupils to wear masks in the classroom. Report by Blairm.