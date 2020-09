Phase one of Lee County High School Fall sports practices resume Monday Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 weeks ago Phase one of Lee County High School Fall sports practices resume Monday The district says it's still working closely with local health experts to determine if fans will be allowed to attend games in September. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DECISIONS ON REOPENING PLANS...WITHOUT THE THREAT OF FUNDSBEING WITHHELD BY THE STATE.FOR AT LEAST SOME STUDENTSATHLETES, TODAY WILL MARK THERETURN TO SOME SORT OF NORMAL.PRACTICES FOR SOME FALL SPORTSARE SET TO START AT LEE COUNTYHIGH SCHOOLS.JESSICA ALPERN IS LOOKING INTOTHE DETAILS THE DISTRICTSTILL SORTING OUT, FOR WHEN THEFALL SEASON ACTUALLY BEGINS.A BIG QUESTION IS WHAT THE GAMESARE GOING TO LOOK LIKE THISYEAR.FOR EXAMPLE, WHETHER YOU’LL SEEFANS ALLOWED OR NOT.TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR SCREEN --THESE ARE THE PRACTICES SET TORESUME TODAY.THEN A WEEK FROM NOW, HIGH RISKSPORTS INCLUDING FOOTBALL ANDVOLLEYBALL JOIN THAT LIST.BUT WHEN IT COMES TO GAMES INSEPTEMEBER... THERE’S STILL ALOT OF UNKOWNS.FOR NOW WE KNOW THEY’LL BEPLAYED LOCALLY WITHIN THEDISTRICT.AND THEY COULD EXPAND TO PLAYSCHOOLS IN CHARLOTTE ANDCOLLIER.OTHER COUNTY GAMES ARE NOT BEINGCONSIDERED AT THIS TIME.MEANWHILE LOCAL COACHES SAYTHEY’RE KEEPING *SAFETY TOP OFMIND, AS PRACTICES START BACKUP.<If we don’t play, the kids canstill get it. So, it’s reallyjust about educating them ontheir home life, their school.And the football part is justanother part where we’ve got tocontinue to be safe.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Rally Outside Governor's Residence Over H.S. Football



Just this afternoon, the Minnesota State High School League said it's "highly unlikely" that anything will change with the existing fall sports plan, David Schuman reports (1:35). WCCO 4 News At 6 -.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:35 Published 2 hours ago Local professional boxers fighting for opportunities



Local professional boxers fighting for opportunities Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:49 Published 17 hours ago Highlands Ranch students protest so they can play football in the fall



Students in jerseys showed up in Highlands Ranch to protest in hopes of having high school sports this fall season. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:43 Published 22 hours ago