Stampede Of Nightclubbers Fleeing Police Raid Leave 13 Dead In Lima, Peru



An attempt by police in Lima, Peru, to protect public health has ended in disastrous, deadly irony. According to CNN, police raided a crowded nightclub in an effort to enforce coronavirus preventive health regulations. However, clubgoers panicked and attempted to flee. At least 13 people were killed and three others injured in the ensuing stampede. 23 were arrested. Peru was one of the first nations in the Americas to take strict preventative coronavirus measures.

