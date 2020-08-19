Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly planning a television show focusing on female empowerment and racial inequality.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan working on a TV show about equality

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wasted no time making their mark on Hollywood, with a massive...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping busy in the United States. Despite the global coronavirus...

Variety reported exclusively yesterday that back in June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were...