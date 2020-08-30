Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Montecito move angers locals
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's move to Montecito has angered locals because of the huge amount of paparazzi that are now in the city.
Prince Harry wants son to play rugbyPrince Harry can't wait to get his 15-month-old son Archie playing rugby.
Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her deathThe anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death follows a turbulent timefor her sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The princess waskilled in a car crash 23 years ago on August 31..
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reportedly set for Spotify dealPrince Harry and Duchess Meghan are set to be offered a seven-figure sum to produce podcasts for Spotify, according to The Sunday Mirror.