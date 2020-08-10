Nicola Sturgeon confirms lockdown easing in Aberdeen

Nicola Sturgeon has said readers have a responsibility to pressurise thepublishing industry to include more diversity. The Scottish First Minister waschairing an interview with writer Bernardine Evaristo about her novel Girl,Woman, Other as part of the online Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Sport stadiums, live music venues and theatres can reopen in Scotland fromSeptember 14, Nicola Sturgeon has said. But Scotland will not yet move tophase four as the country has recorded the highest number of daily coronaviruscases in almost three months.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52Published
Aberdeen is to remain in local lockdown for a third week as it is not yet safeto lift the restrictions, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said. Pubsand restaurants in the city will stay closed and restrictions on householdgatherings and travel will remain in place.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen for another week, as cases related to a cluster outbreak in pubs continue to increase. She also announced a £1m support fund for affected businesses in the city. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A minute's silence has been held at Aberdeen railway station for the three victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. The families of the victims, along with local politicians and representatives from the emergency services, laid wreaths in their memory before observing the silence. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Pupils have returned to schools across Northern Ireland for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown started in March. Katrina Moore, Principal of Malone College in Belfast said preparations had been “horrendous” but she was “delighted” that her school had reopened. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been seen carrying a rifle in a dramatic show of defiance against massive protests demanding his resignation.
More than 200,000 people rallied in the country’s capital Minsk against the president, as a huge outburst of dissent spread across the country following a disputed presidential election two weeks ago.
The election handed Lukashenko his sixth term in office with 80% of the vote, though several countries, including the UK, have disputed the 'fraudulent' results. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said that the development of a coronavirus vaccine is going forward “at a very rapid pace” but “realistically” will only be available “next winter”, due to safe testing. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour's Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has accused the Government of going "missing in action" as schools in England prepare for pupils to return in September. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn