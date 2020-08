Scientists Mull Whether Your Freezer Is Full Of COVID-19 Laced Food



Could refrigerated and frozen meat be contaminated with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19? According to Gizmodo, that's what scientists are seriously considering and have begun to investigate. Officials in New Zealand and China have speculated that imported frozen foods could be behind recent local cases. However, for now, there’s no good evidence that anyone has been infected from handling food.

