Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Christchurch mosque attack victims, survivors address gunman | New Zealand | Oneindia News

Victims and survivors of the tragic attack at a Christchurch mosque in New Zealand in March 2019 on Monday addressed the gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant before his sentencing.

Many victims and family members faced Tarrant for the very first time at the Christchurch High Court earlier on Monday.

Emotional scenes played out at the court.

