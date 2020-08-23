US President Donald Trump's sister calls him 'cruel' & 'liar' on secret recordings | Oneindia News

As Donald Trump gears for the US Presidential Elections in November, Insider accounts seems to be tarnishing Trump's image.

It has emerged that his sister Maryanne Trump Barry decribed him as cruel and a liar whose lack of principles meant he could not be trusted, in a secretly made recordings published Saturday.

Trump's sister slammed him over his immigration policy that saw children separated from their parents at the border and sent to detention centers.

She was heard saying that all her brother wants to do is appeal to his base and has no principles.