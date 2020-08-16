Global  
 

Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress' Interim President: KH Muniyappa

Video Credit: ANI
Following the meeting of Congress Working Committee, member, and Congress leader KH Muniyappa informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president.

"Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee," KH Muniyappa said.

He further added, "There is no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, Mukul Wasnik ji and Anand Sharma ji have given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership."


‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row [Video]

‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own leader Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with BJP,” Azad said. “It is clear that if you oppose Congress, they will call you B-Team, if someone opposes the party then they accuse them of siding with BJP,” he added. This comes amid dissent in Congress party over leadership. Congress Working Committee held a meeting on August 24. Earlier, over 20 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership. Watch the full video for more details.

CWC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief

 The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party's interim chief and to bring about necessary changes to strengthen the..
Sonia Gandhi to remain interim Congress president for now, new party chief within 6 months

 Earlier, Sonia Gandhi asked members to relieve her from the top post. The crucial meeting of CWC was held after 23 leaders wrote to Gandhi, calling for sweeping..
Surjewala says Rahul didn't make 'colluding with BJP' comment, asks Sibal not to be misled

 Minutes after Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over reported "colluding with BJP" remarks by Rahul Gandhi, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the..
‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row [Video]

‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors. "Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP. When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan said. The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting. During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven.

