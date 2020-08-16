Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress' Interim President: KH Muniyappa

Following the meeting of Congress Working Committee, member, and Congress leader KH Muniyappa informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president.

"Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee," KH Muniyappa said.

He further added, "There is no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, Mukul Wasnik ji and Anand Sharma ji have given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership."