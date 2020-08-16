Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress' Interim President: KH Muniyappa

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own leader Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with BJP,” Azad said. “It is clear that if you oppose Congress, they will call you B-Team, if someone opposes the party then they accuse them of siding with BJP,” he added. This comes amid dissent in Congress party over leadership. Congress Working Committee held a meeting on August 24. Earlier, over 20 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership. Watch the full video for more details.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors. "Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP. When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan said. The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting. During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven.
