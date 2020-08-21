The RNC Is All About Trump
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:33s - Published
4 minutes ago
The RNC Is All About Trump
President Donald Trump is rallying support for his reelection bid at the Republican National Convention and is bucking the trend of previous conventions.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
'The Five' weigh in on what President Trump needs to do at the RNC to counter Biden. #FoxNews...
Upworthy - Published
3 days ago
With Democrats' convention wrapped up, it's Republicans' turn this week to present the American...
FOXNews.com - Published
5 hours ago
The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward...
USATODAY.com - Published
9 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Food & Drug Administration authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This report.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published 15 hours ago
Ahead Of RNC, President Trump Addresses Family Matter President Donald Trump responded Sunday to newly-surfaced audio recordings believed to be his older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, sharply criticizing him. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:11 Published 17 hours ago