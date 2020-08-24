Global  
 

False Positives for the NFL: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Aug. 24

False Positives for the NFL: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Aug. 24
Here are the top stories in sports and business on Monday, Aug. 24.

Lab Confirms That COVID-19 Tests Affecting Minnesota Vikings Players Were False Positives [Video]

Lab Confirms That COVID-19 Tests Affecting Minnesota Vikings Players Were False Positives

Over the weekend, the Vikings announced that 12 members of the organization — including eight players — presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, however, the lab that processes the..

