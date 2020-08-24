Hong Kong Man Got COVID-19. Then He Got It Again.

A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong had the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

He had a cough, sore throat, fever, and headache for three days.

But according to CNN, a new study shows the same man had COVID-19 a second time, 142 days after the first bout with the illness.

The patient was returning to Hong Kong from traveling in Spain via the United Kingdom, and tested positive during his entry screening at the airport.

The man was hospitalized again, but remained asymptomatic.

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong say the case demonstrates that any immunity gained from surviving COVID-19 doesn't last very long.

The patient got re-infected 4.5 months after the first infection.

Therefore, it shows that for this patient, the immunity induced by the first infection is short lasting.

Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang, Study Co-Author, University of Hong Kong