Raised by Wolves Trailer

Duration: 02:54s
Raised by Wolves - New Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: "Mother" (played by Amanda Collin) was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed.

When the "big bad wolf" (Travis Fimmel) shows up, she is the one we must trust... Two androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Directed by Ridley Scott (premiere episode) starring Amanda Collin, Travis Fimmel, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Matias Varela release date September 3, 2020 (on HBO Max)


New trailer for Alien director’s Raised by Wolves brings the lofty sci-fi

The visual spectacle aims to be a think piece on the role of faith in civilization.
