Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sixers Fire Head Coach Brett Brown

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Sixers Fire Head Coach Brett Brown
Don Bell reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NBA coaching carousel tracker, latest updates: Sixers fire Brett Brown; who will become their next coach?

Several head coaches have already been replaced this season. Who's next to follow?
CBS Sports - Published

Sixers fire Brett Brown as coach, putting pressure on GM Elton Brand to find right replacement

After dismissing Brett Brown as coach, Elton Brand is now faced with making the most important hire...
USATODAY.com - Published

76ers fire coach Brown after seven seasons

Brett Brown's firing is expected to be a precursor for changes in the Sixers' front office structure,...
ESPN - Published


Tweets about this

joell51868

Christy 🦅🦅🦅 RT @NBCSPhilly: The Sixers have fired their head coach, sources confirm to John Clark. https://t.co/mrO4sizkW6 4 minutes ago

AllDailyRepNews

Daily Republic News Sixers fire head coach Brett Brown https://t.co/lPpPKQJCWk 4 minutes ago

BasketballOP

TheBasketBallOpinion RT @jeffborzello: According to @wojespn, the Sixers’ plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, but they are also ex… 6 minutes ago

CurvyMermaid617

Alissa RT @Sportsnet: The @sixers have reportedly fired head coach Brett Brown. https://t.co/KU9uN0y4ET 11 minutes ago

MarkFD218

Mark Demers RT @allieberube: BREAKING: Sixers fire Head Coach Brett Brown, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. What do you think #Sixers fans? https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Sixers fire Brett Brown after seven years as head coach https://t.co/yo0t3mH64M #Sports #Sixers https://t.co/I9W4DryPFH 14 minutes ago

minasaywhat

MINA SAYWHAT The Sixers have fired their head coach, Brett Brown https://t.co/8iD5btFAjn 17 minutes ago

MikeGillShow

Mike Gill After 7 years, the #Sixers have fired Brett Brown. Not sure Brett is a great head coach or a bad head coach. I th… https://t.co/oBMi6CAF13 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd isn't sure Brett Brown is to blame for 76ers' chemistry issues [Video]

Colin Cowherd isn't sure Brett Brown is to blame for 76ers' chemistry issues

The Philadelphia 76ers were swept in the series by the Boston Celtics, and it looks like head coach Brett Brown will be the one to take the blame. Brown will reportedly be fired, and Colin wonders..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:29Published
Sixers' Coach Brett Brown Discusses Anxiety, Safety Before Heading To NBA's Orland Bubble [Video]

Sixers' Coach Brett Brown Discusses Anxiety, Safety Before Heading To NBA's Orland Bubble

Pat Gallen reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:38Published