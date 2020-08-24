Chris Broussard shares thoughts on firing of 76ers head coach; Brown deserves majority of blame for Philly's recent failures
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Chris Broussard shares thoughts on firing of 76ers head coach; Brown deserves majority of blame for Philly's recent failures
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to talk the firing of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown and feels this is just the start of changes needed for the team to succeed moving forward.
However, it's the head coach's job to get the team together and he fell short.