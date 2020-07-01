Brandon Marshall talks necessary changes for 76ers moving forward — firing of HC Brett Brown, Embiid & Simmons need to step u

Global  
 

Brandon Marshall reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers firing their head coach Brett Brown yesterday.

Marshall feels while this change was necessary, it was only part of the problem and players like Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons need to take accountability and step up.


