Salvation Army prepares to help storm victims

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE STORM AND THE PANDEMIC WITHTO STORM IS BARRELING TOWARDSTHE COAST TO LIKELY CAUSING SOMEDAMAGE THE SALVATION ARMY IS ONSTANDBY.WE ALWAYS PREPARE LIKE IT’SGOING TO BE A BIG ONE AND THENHOPE THAT IT WON’T SO IT DOESN’TCHANGE OUR LEVEL OF PREPARATIONHURRICANE SEASON HAPPENS EVERYYEAR.THIS IS THE FIRST HURRICANESEASON IN OUR LIFETIME OR DURINGA CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THESTORMS OBVIOUSLY WON’T WAIT FORA VACCINE.SO SALVATION ARMY OFFICIALS WHOSAY THEY WILL DO WHAT THEY ARETRAINED TO DO THE SAFEST WAYPOSSIBLE WILL OBVIOUSLY MAKESURE THAT ALL OF OUR VOLUNTEERSAND STAFF WHO ARE ALL FULLYTRAINED AND DISASTER RECOVERYEFFORTS WILL YOU KNOW HAVE MASKSWILL HAVE GLOVES WILL HAVE ALLOF THE NECESSARY PROTECTION TOKEEP US AND THE PEOPLE THAT WEREASSISTING SAFE STRONG WINDS FROMHURRICANE.IT’S OFTEN A KNOCKOUT POWER WHENTHAT HAPPENS THE SALVATION ARMYWILL DEPLOY THIS MOBILE CANTEENINSIDE.THERE WAS A FULL KITCHEN WILLHAVE OUR CANTEENS READY IFTHEY’RE NEEDED WILL BE OUTFEEDING HELPING WITH RECOVERYOFFICIALS.SAY THE MOST IMPORTANT THING.YOU CAN DO TO HELP THEM IS TO BEPREPARED WATCHED, YOU KNOW, THEWEATHER.HAVE YOUR HAVE YOUR FAMILY ANDYOUR PLAN AND YOUR YOU KNOWSUPPLIES READY AND JUST KNOWTHAT IF WE’RE NEEDED AFTERWARDS.WE’LL





