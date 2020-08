Salvation Army helps with hurricane recovery Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:17s - Published 10 minutes ago Salvation Army helps with hurricane recovery Volunteers and staff from the Salvation Army of Jackson are setting up in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to help victims of Hurricane Laura. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HELP VOLUNTEERS AND STAFF FROMTHE SALVATION ARMY OF JACKSONARE SETTING UP IN LAKE CHARLES,LOUISIANA TO HELP STORM VICTIMSCAUGHT AND BARS PATH.I’M JUST MENTALLY PREPARING FORYOU KNOW, ALMOST WHAT I SAWAFTER KATRINA.I THINK IT’S GOING TO YOU KNOW,BE KIND OF A BIG.EVENTS IN WILL OBVIOUSLYCONTINUE TO HOPE AND PRAY THATIT’S NOT BUT WE’RE GONNA HEADOUT THERE AND WE’RE GOING TOTAKE CARE OF PEOPLE AND FEEDPEOPLE AND DO YOU KNOW WHAT WEDO TWO TRUCKS FROM JOHNSON WILLBE PARKED IN AREAS MOST IMPACTEDBY THE STORM TO HELP WITH BASICNEEDS ARE CAN TEAM TRUCKS AREBASICALLY MOBILE FOOD TRUCKS ANDTHEY CAN DO A COUPLE COUPLETHOUSAND MEALS A DAY.SO, YOU KNOW, WE’LL FEEDBREAKFAST LUNCH AND DINNER OUTOF THEM DEPENDING ON THELOCATION AND THE NEED THE WHATWE CALL OUR CATERING TRUCK HASONE SIDE.THAT’S A BIG COOLER AND ONE SIDETHAT KEEPS THINGS HOT.SO A LOT OF TIMES WE’LL SENDPRECOOKED MEALS OUT IN THOSESALVATION ARMY LEADERS FROMAROUND THE COUNTRY WILL MEET TODISCUSS HOW EFFORTS WILL SHIFTOVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS AND WEEKSSEE AND THERE’S DIFFERENT STAGESOF THE RECOVERY AND THE CLEANUPSO BUT THE MAIN THING RIGHT ATTHE BEGINNING IS MAKING SURETHAT EVERYONE’S SAFE AND FED ANDHAS THE ROOF OVER THEIR HEADSTHIS YEAH FROM JACK.IT EXPECTS TO SAY AT LEAST AWEEK TO HELP VICTIMS IN WHATCOULD BE A LONG ROAD TO REC





