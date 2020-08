Denver7 News 6 P.M. | Monday, August 24 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 10:21s - Published 1 day ago Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 6 P.M. | Monday, August 24 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [ MUSIC ]Anne: TONIGHT AT SIX, PROTESTORSGATHER IN DENVER OVER THE POLICESHOOTING OF A BLACK MAN INWISCONSIN.Shannon: AURORA RETHINKS ITSAPPROACH TO MENTAL HEALTH ANDHOMELESSNESS.Anne: DPS SUGGESTS KIDS MAY BEBACK IN THE CLASSROOM SOONERTHAN EXPECTED.Shannon: WE GO 360 ON WHETHERHOTELS ARE DOING ENOUGH TO KEEPYOUR ROOMS COVID FREE.Anne: A DENVER MAN LEARNS THEHARD WAY THAT NO DEED GOESUNPUNISHED.