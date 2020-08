Protests erupt across the nation in solidarity with Jacob Blake Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Protests erupt across the nation in solidarity with Jacob Blake 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POLICE SHOOTING OFJACOB BLAKE, A 29-YEAR-OLD BLACKFATHER.GOOD EVENING, I'MJENNIFER GRISWOLD.PROTESTS BROKE OUTACROSS THE NATIONAGAIN CALLING FOR ANEND TO POLICEBRUTALITY.REPORTER KENTLUETZEN JOINS US LIVEWITH THE LATEST.THANKS JENNY, JACOBBLAKE IS IN SERIOUSCONDITION TONIGHTAFTER POLICE SHOT HIMMULTIPLE TIMES IN THEBACK IN KENOSHA,WISCONSIN WITH HIS 3CHILDREN IN THE CAR.IT WAS ALL CAUGHT ONA DISTURBING VIDEOTHAT WENT VIRAL,SPARKING PROTESTS INCITIES ACROSS THEUNITED STATESINCLUDING HERE INOMAHA.PROTESTS ERUPTACROSS THE NATION INSOLIDARITY WITH JACOBPROTESTS ERUPTACROSS THE NATION INSOLIDARITY WITH JACOBBLAKE DOZENS OFPROTESTERSGATHERED AT 72ND ANDDODGE EARLIER THISEVENING, CALLING FORJUSTICE FOR JACOB.LATER, PROTESTERSMOVED TO 11TH ANDHOWARD IN THE OLDMARKET MANY STILLCHANTING TO DEFUNDTHE POLICE.THIS SHOOTING COMESJUST MONTHS AFTERONGOING PROTESTSFOLLOWING THE KILLINGOF GEORGE FLOYD ANDMANY SAY THIS IS JUSTANOTHER EXAMPLE OFSYSTEMIC RACISM INOUR COUTNRY.ANTING TO DEFUNDTHE POLICE.IS SHOOTINGOS ST MONTHS AFTEGOINR CONRY."EVEN THOUGH OMAHAWAS NOT A PART OF THEPOLCIE DEPARTMENT INKENOSHA, WE ARE STILLOVERFUNDING OURPOLICE DEPARTMENTWHICH IS IN RETURNNEGLECTING THECOMMUNITIES.ALSO, WE STILL FOLLOWQUALIFIED IMMUNITYWHICH IS KEEPING THESEOFFICERS ON THE FORCEBECAUSE THEY ARE NOTBEING HELDACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIRACTIONS." JOUELLEBANISTER, OMAHARESIDENT: "IT LOOKED LIKEA MOVIE AND TO REALIZETHAT IT'S REAL LIFE.I'M A SINGLE MOM AND MYKID'S HAVE A FATHER ANDI WOULD HATE FOR MYCHILDREN OR ANYCHILDREN TO SEE THEIRFATHER SHOT AT LIKETHAT.THOSE CHILDREN WERE INTHE CAR.THAT'S JUST A HORRIBLEFEELING TO THINK ABOUTAND TO SEE IT MULTIPLETIMES, THAT'S SAD."ONE COUTNERPROTESTER SAYS HEWISHES BLACK LIVESMATTER PROTESTERSWOULD EDUCATETHEMSELVES ON REALISSUES.HE ALSO WENT ONTOSAY THAT COVID-19 WASNOT REAL AND HE DIDNOT NEED TO WEAR AFACE MASK.THE PROTEST HERE AT11TH AND HOWARD ISSTILL GOING AND YOUCAN SEE THERE IS STILLLARGE CHANTS GOINGREPORTING LIVE INOMAHA.KL.3NN.MORE ON JACOBBLAKE...THE 29-YEAR-OLD WASSHOT SEVERAL TIMES INTHE BACK ON SUNDAYEVENING.POLICE PULLED THETRIGGER AS BLAKE WASSEEN GETTING INTO ANSUV...HIS CHILDREN WEREINSIDE.THE OFFICERSINVOLVED HAVE BEENPLACED ONADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.THE WISCONSIN





