Raigad building collapse: Rescue operations continue as dozens trapped | Oneindia News
Over 12 hours after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad, rescue operations were still underway.
The building, named Tarique Garden, collapsed at 6.50 PM on Monday.
At first, the top 3 levels of the 5 storey building came crumbling down, and later the whole structure came crashing down.
