Equity indices gain on supportive global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Equity indices gain on supportive global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer
Equity benchmark indices traded higher for the fourth consecutive opening session on Tuesday due to supportive global cues and gains in Asian markets.
The gains were driven by positive news flows surrounding the COVID treatment and vaccine besides statements from both China and the United States that top-level trade representatives held constructive talks over the future of phase one trade deal.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 118 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,917 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,496.Except for Nifty IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 0.9 per cent and auto by 1 per cent.
Among stocks, IndusInd Bank climbed up by 2.8 per cent to Rs 544.15 per share while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank advanced by 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on August 05 amid positive global cues with metal and banking stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 408 points or 1.08 per cent at 38,096 while the Nifty 50 gained by 105 points or 0.95 per cent at 11,201. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal moving up by 2.2 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was the top gainer by adding 3.6 per cent at Rs 168.20 per share while Tata Steel was up by 2 per cent to Rs 380.20.Private lenders Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank edged higher by 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively while State Bank of India ticked up by 2.1 per cent.Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were up by 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UltraTech Cement and Grasim.However, FMCG majors Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were in the negative terrain along with Power Grid Corporation and Dr Reddy's.
Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on August 03 tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or 1.02 per cent at 10,961.Except for Nifty metal and auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, shares of Bandhan Bank slid by 9.8 per cent to Rs 311.30 per share after reports said that its 34.56 crore shares -- or 21.5 per cent of total equity -- exchanged hands in 27 large trades. IndusInd Bank was down by 3.7 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.1 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.8 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.7 per cent. Bajaj Finance too slipped by 1.7 per cent at Rs 3,194.95 per share. The other prominent losers were UPL, HDFC Life, ONGC and Cipla.
Equity benchmark indices traded on a positive note during early hours on Monday led by gains in financial and auto stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 215 points or 0.56 per cent at 38,650 while the Nifty 50 gained by 68 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,440.Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty private bank moving up by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.5 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors witnessed a dramatic jump of 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,353 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 2.8 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.2 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.2 per cent. Grasim, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum Corporation too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Titan.
Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46 percent higher at 38,051 while the Nifty 50 gained by 81 points or 0.72 percent at 11,259. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone except for Nifty pharma and PSU bank which dipped marginally. The nifty metal was up by 2.5 percent, auto by 2.4 percent, IT by 1.3 percent and FMCG by 1.1 percent. Among stocks, power utility major NTPC emerged as the top gainers by gaining 7.4 percent to Rs 95 per share. Eicher Motors followed with gains of 4.8 percent at Rs 21,110 per share.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 24 is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples tested yesterday.
CBI to conduct post-mortem of Sushant's brain. 2 dead, many still trapped after Maha building collapse. Covid positivity rate sees an uptick again in Delhi. And Usain Bolt tests covid-19 positive. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11Published
Equity benchmark indices snapped three-days of winning streak during early hours on Thursday on weak global cues after the Federal Reserve warned that the US economic recovery faces a highly uncertain path. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 291 points or 0.75 per cent at 38,324 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 75 points or 0.66 per cent at 11,333. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank and financial service dipping by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, ICICI Bank lost by 2.2 per cent to Rs 366.30 per share while IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank retreated by 1.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices advanced by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Monday with pharma, auto and financial stocks in the lead. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 300 points or 0.79 per cent at 38,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 92 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,306. Except for Nifty metal which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.3 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, Cipla was up by 5.3 per cent to Rs 767.50 per share while Sun Pharma ticked up by 1.6 per cent to Rs 534.20. Mahindra and Mahindra gained by 4.3 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent, Larsen and Toubro by 3.6 per cent, State Bank of India by 2.2 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2 per cent. However, Maruti Suzuki slipped by 1.1 per cent, Hindalco by 0.8 per cent and Nestle India by 0.3 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points or 0.34 per cent at 37,607 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,073. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.5 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and auto were in the red. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,070 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore. Eicher Motors slipped by 2.7 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.6 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life lost by 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. However, Sun Pharma moved up 5.4 per cent to close at Rs 537.80 per share while Cipla witnessed a gain of Rs 5.1 per cent. JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors too traded in the green. Meanwhile, Asian shares slid as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 2.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.47 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 0.78 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Wednesday for the third consecutive session tracking gains in Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 173 points or 0.45 per cent at 38,701 while the Nifty 50 gained by 45 points or 0.4 per cent at 11,431. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.3 per cent, auto by 0.9 per cent and IT by 0.3 per cent. Among stocks, State Bank of India was among the top gainers which moved to Rs 198.10, up 1.5 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a strong momentum on Tuesday with realty and banking stocks making a comeback. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 478 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 38,528 while the Nifty 50 gained by 138 points or 1.23 per cent at 11,385. Except for Nifty pharma which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 4 per cent, private bank by 2.2 per cent financial service by 1.9 per cent and auto by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, realty major DLF ticked up by 6.7 per cent to close at Rs 157.05 per share on reports of improvement in consumer sentiment. Suntech Realty gained by 7.5 per cent while Godrej Properties was up by 2.2 per cent. Banking majors Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank advanced by 3 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries too lifted the market sentiment by advancing 1.3 per cent at Rs 2,118.75 per share. Grasim was up by 6.5 per cent, JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent and Titan by 2.1 per cent. However, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla and Sun Pharma traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices ticked up during early hours on August 13 with IT and metal stocks gaining ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 76 points or 0.2 per cent at 38,446 while the Nifty 50 gained by 35 points or 0.31 per cent at 11,343. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.2 per cent and metal by 1.8 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 183.45 per share and JSW Steel by 2.5 per cent to Rs 263.45. IT majors too witnessed smart gains with Tech Mahindra moving up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.2 per cent and Wipro by 1.2 per cent.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Tweets about this
Times of Republic Equity indices gain on supportive global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer https://t.co/NsleTHLfLH 1 hour ago
Uday darling @143 RT @ani_digital: Equity indices gain on supportive global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/IGiLYippwp https:/… 2 hours ago
ANI Digital Equity indices gain on supportive global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/IGiLYippwp https://t.co/VDVLmmLq19 2 hours ago
Equity benchmark indices wiped out all intra-day gains to end flat on Wednesday but metal and auto stocks gained substantially. When the closing bell rang, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 25 points or..