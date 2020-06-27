Red Arrows over Edinburgh for delayed VJ Day display

The Red Arrows did a flypast of Edinburgh to mark VJ Day after the originalplan was called off due to bad weather.

Weather forecast: Is there a heatwave on the way? A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday.

UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get? A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday.

UK weather: The forecast for the next five days A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for storms and sunshine.

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945 Boris Johnson laid flowers of remembrance and observed a two minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum.View on euronews

William addresses the nation on VJ Day Veterans shared their memories of the Second World War as the Duke ofCambridge paid tribute to those who fought in the Far East on VJ Day. The 75thanniversary of VJ Day – victory over Impperial Japan which signalled the veryend of the Second World War – was commemorated with a series of events onAugust 15. In a speech on BBC One’s VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute, Williamspoke of how his great grandfather King George VI addressed the nation onAugust 15 1945 as “the most catastrophic conflict in mankind’s history came toan end”.

Here are the top stories for Saturday, Aug. 15: Police move in after fights at Georgia protest; Protests in Belarus at spot where demonstrator died; Giant panda..

Red Arrows perform flypast to mark Armed Forces Day The Red Arrows performed a flypast on Saturday morning over Scarborough to mark Armed Forces Day. Scarborough was due to host the Armed Forces Day national event this year before it was cancelled.

Amanda Hepburn A delayed VJ Day fly over Edinburgh. I love the Red Arrows. I was on a dummy practice run for the GNR and I was alo… https://t.co/r1R6nN9Wjy 13 hours ago