Red Arrows over Edinburgh for delayed VJ Day display

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
The Red Arrows did a flypast of Edinburgh to mark VJ Day after the originalplan was called off due to bad weather.


