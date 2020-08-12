Keller @ Large: RNC Not Able To 'Demonize' Joe Biden
WBZ TV political analyst Jon Keller says Republicans are having a tougher time demonizing Joe Biden than they did Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Keller @ Large: Remarkable Comeback For Joe BidenThe Democratic Party officially nominated Joe Biden for president. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reacts to day 2 of the virtual DNC.
Keller @ Large: Day 1 Of Virtual DNCWBZ-TV's Jon Keller reacts to Day 1 of the virtual Democratic National Convention.
Keller @ Large: Joe Biden Did No Harm With Kamala Harris As VP PickJon says Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate almost surely doesn’t matter because the election is about Biden and President Trump.