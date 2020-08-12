Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keller @ Large: RNC Not Able To 'Demonize' Joe Biden

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Keller @ Large: RNC Not Able To 'Demonize' Joe Biden

Keller @ Large: RNC Not Able To 'Demonize' Joe Biden

WBZ TV political analyst Jon Keller says Republicans are having a tougher time demonizing Joe Biden than they did Hillary Clinton in 2016.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: Remarkable Comeback For Joe Biden [Video]

Keller @ Large: Remarkable Comeback For Joe Biden

The Democratic Party officially nominated Joe Biden for president. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reacts to day 2 of the virtual DNC.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published
Keller @ Large: Day 1 Of Virtual DNC [Video]

Keller @ Large: Day 1 Of Virtual DNC

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reacts to Day 1 of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:58Published
Keller @ Large: Joe Biden Did No Harm With Kamala Harris As VP Pick [Video]

Keller @ Large: Joe Biden Did No Harm With Kamala Harris As VP Pick

Jon says Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate almost surely doesn’t matter because the election is about Biden and President Trump.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:18Published