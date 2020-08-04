Trump is wise like an 'ullu' has cracked up Indians! Know why | Oneindia News

Are you seeing 'ullu' trending on social media?

Well, this is a case of a hilarious lost in translation moment, that backfired!

American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren shared a video where she is addressing the Indian American community thanking them for their support to US President Trump.

She said: We all know that Pressident Trump is wise like an owl and then she said... #Ullu #DonaldTrump #TomiLahren