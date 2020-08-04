Trump is wise like an 'ullu' has cracked up Indians! Know why | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Are you seeing 'ullu' trending on social media?

Well, this is a case of a hilarious lost in translation moment, that backfired!

American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren shared a video where she is addressing the Indian American community thanking them for their support to US President Trump.

She said: We all know that Pressident Trump is wise like an owl and then she said... #Ullu #DonaldTrump #TomiLahren


atzgenre

sana stands with the rose 'president trump is wise like an ullu' LMFAOOOO#&@*-₹€$^%£\^\ https://t.co/p7RRLoIfUL 2 hours ago

Jdog10378

34VladKnights RT @_SJPeace_: I can't 😂 "President trump is wise like an ullu" In hindi ullu means owl but used as an insult to consider someone a fool… 4 hours ago

indignant_sepoy

Amar Diwakar RT @BBCIndia: "President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you say in Hindi, wise like an ullu," American TV host Tomi Lahren said, translat… 1 day ago

AFinLA

Allyson Ford Tomi Lahren: "President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi - President Trump is wise like… https://t.co/C5p7cSe5Uw 1 day ago

pranshus

pranshus RT @Nidhi: “President Trump is wise like an ullu” 🤣 haan ji https://t.co/XY0JsTs8lj 2 days ago

BrandySahni

Brandy Boxi "President Trump is wise like a ullu." She said it. And she's correct. Now we need a T-shirt. https://t.co/SmAbIxbL1C 2 days ago

socialmissfit3

Socialmissfit 🍓🍨 RT @premnsikka: Perils of translating local idioms into foreign language. This Trump supporter seeking to mobilize Indian support for Trump… 3 days ago

cheryl_fahling

ƈɦɛʀʏʟ ʄʀɛɛ 🌹 🎹 🎸 "President Trump is wise like an ullu." — Tomi Lahren, Trump supporter, conservative activist, political commentato… https://t.co/rOG9qCUKN7 3 days ago


