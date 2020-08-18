Trump Becomes Official Republican Presidential Nominee

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday morning at the Charlotte Convention Centre.

COVID pushed the RNC to a mostly virtual agenda. 'Finger Lickin' Good' gets shelved – for now. Latest coronavirus news.

Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican National Convention The Republicans’ opener appeared to be a rebuttal to Democrats last week, who were sharp with their criticism of Trump’s presidency.

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor -- who endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential...

If fodder is needed for the argument that a Deep State is running wild and determined to depose...

Trump’s Enemy Number One RT @SherriLeaMiller : Unfuckingbelievable that this California Republican TRUNT thinks it's okay to say this shit. Californians please make… 1 week ago

WRCB-TV IT'S OFFICIAL: Pres. Donald Trump is the 2020 GOP Presidential nominee and will face Democrat Joe Biden in November. https://t.co/VgIQ1FkOC0 17 hours ago

Bruce Waynejrv RT @EpochTimes : July 19, 2016 ( #56 ) Donald Trump officially becomes the Republican presidential nominee. On the same day, Steele produces… 14 hours ago