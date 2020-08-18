Global  
 

Trump Becomes Official Republican Presidential Nominee

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday morning at the Charlotte Convention Centre.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican National Convention [Video]

Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican National Convention

The Republicans’ opener appeared to be a rebuttal to Democrats last week, who were sharp with their criticism of Trump’s presidency.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published
US Republican Convention: why Trump is playing to his base [Video]

US Republican Convention: why Trump is playing to his base

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:15Published

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Coronavirus live updates: Florida judge strikes down school reopening order; Republicans defend Donald Trump's pandemic response

 COVID pushed the RNC to a mostly virtual agenda. 'Finger Lickin' Good' gets shelved – for now. Latest coronavirus news.
 
USATODAY.com

Hymn For A Broken Empire: Republican National Security Officials For Biden – OpEd

If fodder is needed for the argument that a Deep State is running wild and determined to depose...
Eurasia Review - Published

Who is Miles Taylor, Ex-DHS Official Waging War Against His Former Boss, Trump?

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor -- who endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential...
Mediaite - Published

Biden-backing Jeff Flake calls Trump an 'embarrassment,' slams election-rigging claims

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake on Monday, upon endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe...
FOXNews.com - Published


RNC Day 1: President Trump Officially Nominated [Video]

RNC Day 1: President Trump Officially Nominated

President Trump was officially nominated as the Republican nominee for president yesterday, during day one of the Republican National Convention. Speakers throughout the day praised the president,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published
RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
Ex-NFL player Walker says Trump is not racist [Video]

Ex-NFL player Walker says Trump is not racist

The first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday (August 24) showcased Black supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including American football legend Herschel Walker declared Trump..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published