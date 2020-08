Judge rules Florida's order forcing brick-and-mortar schools to reopen unconstitutional ABC Action News - Duration: 01:34s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:34s - Published Judge rules Florida's order forcing brick-and-mortar schools to reopen unconstitutional A judge granted FEA's motion for a temporary order against the state's executive order on reopening brick-and-mortar schools. Story: https://bit.ly/2Em7PhM 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Florida State in the southeastern United States Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York



Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead' on LinkedIn earlier this month, insisting the city's cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, and revealing he has relocated his business to Florida. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970 Coronavirus live updates: Florida judge strikes down school reopening order; Republicans defend Donald Trump's pandemic response COVID pushed the RNC to a mostly virtual agenda. 'Finger Lickin' Good' gets shelved – for now. Latest coronavirus news.



USATODAY.com 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Judge's ruling could slow down reopening of Florida schools TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge temporarily blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis and top education...

SeattlePI.com - Published 15 hours ago







Tweets about this