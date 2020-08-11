|
|
|
Birthday boy Sir Sean Connery's most popular film revealed!
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 01:19s - Published
Birthday boy Sir Sean Connery's most popular film revealed!
The Scottish actor is now 90 years old, and data provider SEMrush has studied Google searches related to the star in order to reveal what his most popular movie is.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Bond legend Sean Connery turns 90 years old
Film legend, Sean Connery is celebrating his 90th birthday. The Scottish Bond has had an incredible career spanning over seven decades. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..
Credit: ODE Duration: 02:42Published
|
The Rock movie (1996) - Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris
The Rock movie trailer (1996) - Plot synopsis: A mild-mannered chemist and an ex-con must lead the counterstrike when a rogue group of military men, led by a renegade general, threaten a nerve gas..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:18Published
|
|