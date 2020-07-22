Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year away

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year away

Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year away

After a year off school to campaign for tougher action over climate change,Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has said she is returning toclass.

“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally beback in school again!” the 17-year-old said on Instagram, next to a photo ofherself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on a bicyclehandlebar.

In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning this week.

Itwas not clear which school Ms Thunberg was attending.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg Swedish climate activist

Greta Thunberg: What she did during her year-long school break

 The 17-year-old has gone back to education after a year of climate change activism.
BBC News

Greta Thunberg backs students demand to defer JEE, NEET 2020; says 'exams amid COVID-19 deeply unfair'

 Climate activist Greta Thunberg has asked for the postponement of JEE, NEET exams 2020 and said it is deeply unfair for Indian students to sit for national exams..
DNA

Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year off

 After a year off school to campaign on pressing for tougher action on curbing climate change, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she's returning..
New Zealand Herald

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Greta Thunberg back in class after year off for climate

 Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Monday she has returned to school after a year off campaigning to curb climate change. Just last week Thunberg..
WorldNews

Swedish PM defends COVID strategy from criticism over death toll

 STOCKHOLM - Sweden has chosen the right strategy in fighting the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday, defending his..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden stands firm on no face masks policy for public

 In an interview with the Telegraph, Dr Tegnell argues there is an increased spread in countries that enforce face-mask wearing As face masks become mandatory on..
New Zealand Herald

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Instagram Announces Suggested Posts Feature [Video]

Instagram Announces Suggested Posts Feature

The new section was unveiled on Wednesday and will appear at the bottom of people's feeds when all of the recent posts by the accounts they follow have been shown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Ganesh Chaturthi: Watch Sanjay Dutt performing aarti with wife Maanayata, kids [Video]

Ganesh Chaturthi: Watch Sanjay Dutt performing aarti with wife Maanayata, kids

Sanjay Dutt celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan. In a video, Sanjay and his family is seen performing aarti on the occasion. The video was shared by Maanayata on her Instagram handle. The clip showed the Dutt family doing aarti with a diya placed on a plate. The couple along with their kids did the evening aarti. The evening aarti to Lord Ganesha is also called vighna harta (remover of obstacles). Earlier this month, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer of the lungs. At the start of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sanjay shared a picture of their puja podium. In mid August, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. On August 8, Sanjay had complained of breathlessness and had been rushed to Lilavati hospital. A Covid test was done on the actor, for which he tested negative. Later, on running a cancer test, the result had come positive.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg back in class after year off for climate

Greta Thunberg back in class after year off for climate Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Monday she has returned to school after a year off...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC [Video]

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Greta Thunberg is spending €1 million in the most Greta-way possible [Video]

Greta Thunberg is spending €1 million in the most Greta-way possible

There's definitely a reason why she's been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize two years in a row...

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Greta Thunberg To Donate 1 Million Euros To Climate Causes [Video]

Greta Thunberg To Donate 1 Million Euros To Climate Causes

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg recently won the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. The prestigious prize also included 1 million euros ($1,153,330). The 17-year-old Swedish activist said she’ll..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published