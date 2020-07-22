Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year away

After a year off school to campaign for tougher action over climate change,Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has said she is returning toclass.

“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally beback in school again!” the 17-year-old said on Instagram, next to a photo ofherself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on a bicyclehandlebar.

In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning this week.

Itwas not clear which school Ms Thunberg was attending.