Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Attendees Spreading COVID-19 Infections Fast, Far

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Attendees Spreading COVID-19 Infections Fast, Far

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Attendees Spreading COVID-19 Infections Fast, Far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

Katie Johnston reports


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com


15 Minnesotans catch coronavirus at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fifteen Minnesota residents have contracted the coronavirus after being exposed...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comGothamistFOXNews.com


COVID-19 cases tied to the Sturgis motorcycle rally have reached across state lines

Coronavirus cases linked to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last week have now reached...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Cases Are Spreading Following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Are Spreading Following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Coronavirus cases traced back to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota have crossed state lines. Nebraska public health officials said at least seven Covid-19 cases have been tied to the rally...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published
SD Gov Who Has Downplayed Pandemic Will Get New Security Fence Following Threats [Video]

SD Gov Who Has Downplayed Pandemic Will Get New Security Fence Following Threats

The governor’s mansion in South Dakota will get a $400,000 new fence following reported threats to the state’s leader who has taken one of the most hands-off approach to the pandemic in the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published
Smash Mouth performed for largely maskless crowd at Sturgis rally [Video]

Smash Mouth performed for largely maskless crowd at Sturgis rally

The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held in South Dakota.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published