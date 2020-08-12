Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Attendees Spreading COVID-19 Infections Fast, Far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

Coronavirus cases linked to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last week have now reached...

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed...