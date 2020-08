Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-up Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:08s - Published 7 minutes ago Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-up Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says he is shocked and baffled by Jack Grealish's exclusion from England's squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this