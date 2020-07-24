Canadian Dad Learns The Hard Way To Fight His Own Fights

It took more than ten years to reach a Canadian courtroom, but Michael Tilton is now out more than $360,000.

According to Newser, Tilton ordered the beating of a 14-year-old boy ten years ago.

It was retribution for an incident in which the boy punched Tilton's son in the face after accusing him of kissing his girlfriend.

Noting that Tilton had set grown men with telescopic batons on the victim, Justice Paul Walker called Tilton's behavior 'senseless and outrageous conduct.'

The boy was left with a concussion and a broken nose, as well as paranoia, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

At the time, Tilton was convicted of assault causing bodily harm and served six months in jail for the attack.

The recent court case settles a civil suit against Tilton, brought by the victim.