Coronavirus precautions in place as voters head to polls

Happening now!

Polls are open across north alabama for municipal elections today.

You're taking a live look at one polling place in decatur right now.

Races across several local governments will be decided tonight - including the mayor, some city council positions, and school board positions.

Those polls are open for another 2 and a half hours.

Municipal positions are up for grabs in nearly every county and city in the region.

Waay 31's grace campbell went to different polling locations across madison county today - and shows us how election officials are keeping people safe as they show up to vote.

I can't show you inside here at madison mission seventh day adventist church - but when people come to this location and others across the county, they will see hand sanitizer dispensers, signs to social distance, and inspectors wiping down the booths and pens after each use.

Today a polling inspector told me his focus is making people feel as safe as possible.

Pkg: al frazier, inspector: "it gives people the faith that they can come and actually vote.

This covid has been so scary to everyone and they're afraid to come vote but here it's pretty, it's very, very sanitized."

Al frazier is a polling inspector in huntsville city.

He says between coronavirus and the rain - he's surprised at how high the turnout has been.

"we are averaging probably about 50 people an hour which is really good.

I did not expect to have that many people" there are 11 municipal races in huntsville and madison city alone.

There are dozens happening in madison county and hundreds across north alabama as a whole.

One voter i talked to said nothing could keep him from participating in any election.

Earnest bozeman: "i wouldn't let rain, snow keep me from voting.

It is my civic duty to vote and that is a privilege i will not throw away he said whether you chose to vote by mail or in person - it's important to do so!

Earnest bozeman: "too many people sacrificed too many things to get to where we are now and more so now than every before, we should participate."

In madison, grace campbell, waay 31 news.

Alabama is near the 111- thousand case mark.

Almost 10-percent of all cases were reported in the last 2 weeks.

Let's see how many cases were reported in north

In madison,