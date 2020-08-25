Global  
 

People in Appleton gather to protest over Jacob Blake

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:21s - Published
People in Appleton gather to protest over Jacob Blake
Protests escalated Monday night in Appleton.

APPLETON HAS ITSOWNDEMONSTRATIONLAST NIGHT ANDANOTHER ISSCHEDULED FOR THISEVENING.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS INAPPLETON THISEVENING WITH MOREON WHAT ISEXPECTED TONIGHTAFTER LAST NIGHTSPROTEST ENDEDWITH SOME TENSEMOMENTS.Ryan:People are nowgathering once againTuesday night for daytwo of a black livesmatter protests followingthe events in Kenosha.Last night started off verypeaceful but as the nightwent on the situation gotmore violent.VO:Protesters on Mondaynight went around theneighborhood calling forjustice after whathappened to JacobBlake.After they were donemarching they went tothe Republican party atOutagamie County officeand stayed there forquite a while.According to Appletonpolice protesters wouldnot let employees andvolunteers inside thebuilding leave.They had to get the swatteam to safely escortthose people out of thebuilding.The Appleton policedepartment says theyrespect peoples right toprotest but will nottolerate anyone being indanger.Sot:Last night started off aspeaceful demonstrationsbut as the night went onthey turned less and lesspeacefulCONTVO:Protesters are nowstarting to gather anothernight of demonstrationsRyan:Organizers say The goalof the demonstrationsare to remain mostlypeaceful.we will see what theirplan is this eveningfollowing what happenedon Monday.In Appleton Ryan curryNBC 26AS FOR THE CHAOS IN




Minneapolis Jacob Blake protest leads to 11 arrests, at least 1 officer injured, police say

Police in Minneapolis, Minn., arrested 11 people in connection with a protest that devolved into a...
FOXNews.com - Published


People surround local GOP during Jacob Blake protest [Video]

People surround local GOP during Jacob Blake protest

A protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake started peaceful...but changed.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:24Published
Massive protest hits Minneapolis streets after police shot unarmed Black man in Wisconsin [Video]

Massive protest hits Minneapolis streets after police shot unarmed Black man in Wisconsin

The people of Minneapolis, Minnesota gathered to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake on Monday. (August 24) Blake was shot in the back seven times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published