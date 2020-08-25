People in Appleton gather to protest over Jacob Blake Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:21s - Published 5 minutes ago Protests escalated Monday night in Appleton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend APPLETON HAS ITSOWNDEMONSTRATIONLAST NIGHT ANDANOTHER ISSCHEDULED FOR THISEVENING.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS INAPPLETON THISEVENING WITH MOREON WHAT ISEXPECTED TONIGHTAFTER LAST NIGHTSPROTEST ENDEDWITH SOME TENSEMOMENTS.Ryan:People are nowgathering once againTuesday night for daytwo of a black livesmatter protests followingthe events in Kenosha.Last night started off verypeaceful but as the nightwent on the situation gotmore violent.VO:Protesters on Mondaynight went around theneighborhood calling forjustice after whathappened to JacobBlake.After they were donemarching they went tothe Republican party atOutagamie County officeand stayed there forquite a while.According to Appletonpolice protesters wouldnot let employees andvolunteers inside thebuilding leave.They had to get the swatteam to safely escortthose people out of thebuilding.The Appleton policedepartment says theyrespect peoples right toprotest but will nottolerate anyone being indanger.Sot:Last night started off aspeaceful demonstrationsbut as the night went onthey turned less and lesspeacefulCONTVO:Protesters are nowstarting to gather anothernight of demonstrationsRyan:Organizers say The goalof the demonstrationsare to remain mostlypeaceful.we will see what theirplan is this eveningfollowing what happenedon Monday.In Appleton Ryan curryNBC 26AS FOR THE CHAOS IN



