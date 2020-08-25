Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin
Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin
Businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin boarded up their storefronts Tuesday following consecutive nights of vandalism, looting and fires in the area due to the Jacob Blake shooting.
Businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin boarded up their storefronts Tuesday following consecutive nights of vandalism, looting and fires in the area due to the Jacob Blake shooting.
(August 25, 2020)