Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 12:55s - Published
Businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin boarded up their storefronts Tuesday following consecutive nights of vandalism, looting and fires in the area due to the Jacob Blake shooting.

(August 25, 2020)




