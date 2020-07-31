University Of Florida To Start Plasma Trial For COVID-19 Patients

Officials at University of Florida Health say they have enrolled the first two participants in a new study.

The national study will assess whether convalescent blood plasma stops the progression of COVID-19.

It will examine whether the plasma can help prevent the growth from mild to severe illness.

The Clinical Trial will be conducted at 50 medical centers across the country.

It will ultimately enroll 600 participants, with half receiving convalescent blood plasma.