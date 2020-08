Tuesday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:44s - Published 8 minutes ago

PROCESS.WE’RE TRACKING COVID-19 CASES INTHE KANSAS CITY AREA 923 NEWCASES ARE BEING REPORTED TONIGHTIN THE NINE COUNTY KANSAS CITYAREA MORE THAN 700 OF THOSE INKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, THE JUSTINCREASE IN A WEEK.HERE’S A LOOK AT CASE NUMBERS INOUR NINE COUNTY AREA, KANSASCITY, MISSOURI MUST NOW COUNTSOME CASES THAT ARE NOT WITHINCITY LIMITS AFTER.MISSOURI RECENTLY CHANGED ITSREPORTING SYSTEM AND WAS BACK TOTHE PITCH TONIGHT FOR SPORTINGKANSAS CITY THE TEAM HOLDING ITSFIRST MATCH WITH FANS SINCEMARCH AS KMBC 9S ALAN SHOPETELLS US TONIGHT THE FANS WHOWERE ALLOWED IN THE DOOR SAYTHEY WERE READY TO BE BACK.IT WAS ONLY 14 PERCENT CAPACITYBUT 100% ANTICIPATION ANDEXCITEMENT.NO DOUBT IN MY MIND.I WAS GOING TO DO ANYTHING THATI NEED TO DO TO BE IN THE STAND2500 SPORTING FANS HAPPY TO BEBACK ON TUESDAY.ALBEIT IN A DIFFERENTATMOSPHERE.IT’S ALL GOING TO DEPEND ON HOWTHIS PLAYS OUT.SO I MEAN, YOU KNOW, IS IT GOINGTO EXTEND FARTHER?IS IT GOING YOU KNOW, WE’REGOING TO SEE THIS NEXT FEBRUARYCOVID RESTRICTIONS MINI REQUIREDMASS WHEN NOT EATING SOCIALDISTANCING IN THE STADIUM ANDENCOURAGE MOBILE ORDERING TOAVOID LINES FAN SHAPE, WHATEVERCONCERNS THEY HAD SPORTINGKANSAS CITY SEEM TO ADDRESS VERYCAUTIOUS.WANTED TO BE MINDFUL OF WHAT HOWMANY THEY WERE GONNA LET HIM SEEWHAT THE PROCESS WAS SEASONTICKET HOLDERS OR THE FIRST UPIN A LOTTERY OF SORTS HAD ACERTAIN AMOUNT OF TIME TORESPOND TO YOU.YES, I CAN GO OR NO.I CAN’T FANS USING A MOBILETICKET AS WELL AS A SET TIME TOENTER THE STADIUM THOSE HEADINGINTO THE PARKS SAY THIS IS AGOOD START.I THINK THEY’RE GOING TO TAKECARE OF THE FANS.I THINK WE’RE THE FANS THAT ARECOMING OUT ARE GOING TO SUPPORTTHE TEAM AND AND BE CAREFULDOING IT A