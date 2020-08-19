Enola Holmes movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:43s - Published 55 seconds ago Enola Holmes movie Enola Holmes movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Enola Holmes -- Sherlock's teen sister -- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. Directed by Harry Bradbeer starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham-Carter, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Susie Wokoma, Burn Gorman release date September 23, 2020 (on Netflix) 0

