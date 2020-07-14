Germany: 'Spark could lead to disaster' in east Mediterranean

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had to right a fallen German flag - which had toppled over in the high winds outside Chevening House after today's press conference. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have met at Chevening House, London, today, where Mr Raab commended the shared efforts of the two nations in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.
