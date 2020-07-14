Germany: 'Spark could lead to disaster' in east Mediterranean

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970