HK's new security law inhibits anxious artists

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Fearing their work may violate a national security law recently imposed by Beijing, some Hong Kong artists are turning to self-censorship while others are moving their creations abroad or are planning to leave the city themselves.

Libby Hogan


