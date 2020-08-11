HK's new security law inhibits anxious artists

Fearing their work may violate a national security law recently imposed by Beijing , some Hong Kong artists are turning to self-censorship while others are moving their creations abroad or are planning to leave the city themselves.



Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested over Yuen Long The verified Facebook pages of the two opposition politicians - both critics of Beijing - confirmed their arrests on Wednesday. A tweet from Mr Lam's team said..

Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties



Even as India and China are involved in a tense standoff at the LAC in Ladakh with the PLA refusing to disengage from the Finger area, Chinese ambassador to India has made an outreach to India. Speaking at the India-China youth webinar, Sun Weidong said that India is a partner and not a rival for Beijing. Weidong referred to the Galwan clash, in which India lost 20 soldiers, as an unfortunate incident and said that it is only a brief moment from the perspective of history. ‘No country can be isolated from the rest of the world and seek development on its own. We should not only adhere to self-reliance, but also stick to opening up to the outside world in line with the trend of globalization. Only in this way can we achieve better development,’ Weidong said. He also stressed on the economic ties between the two countries and said that the two economies are interwoven and interdependent. India had banned 59 Chinese apps after the Galwan valley faceoff, citing data security breach. Several Chinese companies also lost business in India following the border clashes. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56 Published on January 1, 1970