While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim.



Related videos from verified sources Vietnamese Man Inspired by ‘Divine Calling’ to Grow 16-Foot-Long Dreadlock



While many people had been growing out their hair during coronavirus lockdowns, no one has anything on Nguyen Van Chien’s hair! Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Vietnamese man grows 16-foot-long dreadlock



While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago Vietnamese man grows 16-foot long dreadlock



While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago