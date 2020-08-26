Vietnamese Man Inspired by ‘Divine Calling’ to Grow 16-Foot-Long Dreadlock
While many people had been growing out their hair during coronavirus lockdowns, no one has anything on Nguyen Van Chien’s hair!
Vietnamese man grows 16-foot-long dreadlockWhile coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim.
