More unemployment relief for Nevadans

More unemployment relief could be coming to Nevada. Governor Sisolak approved the state to apply for the extra 300 dollars a week in Federal Unemployment Assistant Program.

WEEK IN "FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM". THAT'S ON TOP OF THOSE CURRENTLY RECEIVING STATE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS. IT'S CALLED "THE LOST WAGES ASSISTANCE PROGRAM". IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE YOU COULD SEE BENEFITS WITH-IN 4- TO -6- WEEKS IF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPROVES THE STATE'S PLAN.





