THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISREPORTING 400 NEW CASES IN THELAST - 24- HOURS.30- MORE PEOPLE HAVE DIED.HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE GOING DOWNTOO.-15- LESS PATIENTS ARE INHOSPITALS COMPARED TO LASTWEEK.AND 46- LESS I-C-UPATIENTS.A VIR

The state Health Department is reporting 400 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada is slowing.