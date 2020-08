Voting registration deadlines Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published 1 hour ago Voting registration deadlines The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29, and the deadline to register by mail to vote is Oct 6. 0

BUT YOU CAN ALSO REGISTER AND VOTE ON ELECTION DAY. BALLOTS CAN BE DROPPED IN THE MAIL OR RETURNED TO ANY POLLING LOCATION ON ELECTION DAY.





