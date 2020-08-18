Saturday Is Deadline To Register To Vote In Massachusetts Primary



Tweets about this Joe Bagley RT @BostonElections: Deadline to Register to Vote Today, Saturday August 22, 2020 at 8pm City Hall Election Dept is open from 9a.m. until… 2 hours ago Boston Election Dept Deadline to Register to Vote Today, Saturday August 22, 2020 at 8pm City Hall Election Dept is open from 9a.m. unt… https://t.co/bcwoeIX09O 3 hours ago Town of Easton MA Saturday 8/22 is the deadline to register to vote or change your party enrollment for the 9/1 State Primary Electio… https://t.co/yuvTGUycT2 4 hours ago Pilotblock South End Saturday is the deadline to register to vote. https://t.co/wUg872Eh82 15 hours ago Lori Earl The last day to Register to #vote Vote in MA is Saturday August 22, 2020. Tell your friends and register ASAP if yo… https://t.co/xJTKbFID4d 21 hours ago Casa Esperanza, Inc. Are you registered to vote in the Massachusetts Primary on Tuesday, September 1, 2020? The deadline to register for… https://t.co/N6Q5XdEBcr 23 hours ago ⓑⓐⓡⓡⓞⓝ Pssst Florida! Our deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5 https://t.co/CZosxC6Vs2 Deadline to request a ma… https://t.co/tqjSOnrsAK 23 hours ago @domingoatlarge DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE- In Salem The deadline to register to vote for the September 1st State Primary is Satu… https://t.co/y6FJvLqiZ0 23 hours ago