The Government has tweaked the rules for face coverings in schools in Englandafter coming under pressure to follow Scotland ’s example, where older pupilswill be required to wear face coverings in between lessons from next week.

What are the rules on face coverings in UK schools?

Schools in Scotland will require masks in common areas but the Westminster government has not taken similar action

Secondary schools in Scotland are considering asking pupils to use face coverings in some settings.

Sturgeon lays down changes to wearing face masks in schools Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that face coverings will be worn by adults and pupils in corridors and shared areas at secondary schools from Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Pressure on PM after Scotland says pupils must cover faces in corridors and school transport

Boris Johnson has insisted “schools are safe” as the Government faces increasing pressure to...

Secondary schools in Scotland are considering asking pupils to use face coverings in some settings.

Secondary schools will be given “obligatory guidance” that pupils should wear face coverings when...